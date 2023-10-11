Activities of Russian peacekeepers to be adapted to new conditions

11 October 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

"In 2020, the conditions for the deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the region have been seriously adjusted, and the activity of Russian peacekeepers will be adapted against the background of the mass influx of the population after 19-20 September.", Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Azernews reports.

M.Zakharova noted that principal issues concerning the Russian peacekeepers are being discussed with Baku:

"A number of temporary observation points of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have already been withdrawn, the principal issues related to our peacekeepers, as we have already said, are being discussed with Baku." says Russian FM.

