By Trend

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has disseminated information on the operations carried out in the liberated territories (from Armenian occupation) since May 31, Trend reports citing the agency.

Reportedly, 224 anti-personnel and 36 anti-tank mines, as well as 42 unexploded ordnances were found from May 31 through June 5.

Last week, the agency cleared 159 hectares from mines and unexploded ordnance.

