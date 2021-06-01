By Trend

Azerbaijani media representatives have recently made another trip to the city of Aghdam, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The purpose of the trip, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, was to view the construction of facilities, the foundation of which was laid during the visit of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev to Aghdam.

The film crew of the Trend Karabakh bureau observed the progress of work on the construction of a new, modern Aghdam, as well as on the reconstruction and arrangement in the city.

