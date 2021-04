By Trend

Visit of a group of journalists to Azerbaijan’s Zangilan and Gubadly districts has started on April 29, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The media representatives will observe the mine clearance operation of Gubadly's Khanlyg village, carried out by Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency.

The districts had been liberated from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz