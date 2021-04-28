By Vafa Ismayilova

A crop area of 3,037 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded munitions in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam region, a source in the region's executive office has told Trend.

It said that the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation as a result of the 44-day war in autumn 2020 continue to be demined.

"While the crop areas are being cleared, wheat has already been planted on 2,200 hectares," added the source.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency reported that 90.8 hectares of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation were cleared of mines from April 19 to 24.

Eighty-two anti-personnel and 18 anti-tank mines, as well as 79 unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized on the liberated territories in the said period.

Some 21 Azerbaijani citizens, including 14 civilians were killed and 87 citizens, 16 civilians were injured in mine explosions in liberated lands since the signing of the Karabakh peace deal on November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier described Armenia’s failure to provide the mine maps as the main difficulty for Azerbaijani IPDs to return to their homes. He said that this is yet another war crime by Armenia as several servicemen and civilians were killed in mine blasts on the liberated territories after the war.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz