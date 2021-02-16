By Vafa Ismayilova

Armenia's National Security Service has detained an Armenian citizen on charges of exploiting people under threat of harm to their lives or health, Novosti Armenia reported on February 15.

As a result of the National Security Service's operational and search measures, it was revealed that an Armenian citizen introducing himself on Facebook as Aziz Muradov, through the same social networking platform contacted women, including a child under 16, who are relatives of soldiers that went missing in a 44-day war lasting from late September to early November in 2020, the report added.

It said that describing himself as an Azerbaijani, the suspect gave the latter false information about servicemen's whereabouts and detention conditions. Later, in exchange for providing some information about those missing, he demanded from the women to send nude photos and videos to his Facebook page, he threatened to kill or use violence against their captured relatives otherwise.

"With these deliberate actions, this social network user exploited a group of women, including a child under the age of 16, by threatening to use violence that is dangerous to life or health, as well as exploiting the vulnerability of the situation," Novosti Armenia said.

As part of the legal proceedings launched into the aforesaid cases, the National Security Service's investigative department held as a suspect the Armenian citizen that got registered on Facebook as Aziz Muradov. He was detained and confessed. A motion submitted to the court to remand him in custody was satisfied.

The preliminary investigation identified about ten victims, who gave relevant explanations. Cell phones and other items important for the investigation were found and confiscated from the detainee's apartment.

Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a second war on September 27 after Armenian’s firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. Azerbaijan liberated around 300 villages, city centres, regions and historic Shusha city in the six-week war.

The November 10 peace deal signed between Baku, Moscow and Yerevan stipulated the return of Azerbaijan’s previously-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions.

