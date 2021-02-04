By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters, which was established on November 24, 2020, under President Ilham Aliyev's order, has held its regular meeting to address the socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational, other urgent issues and coordinate activities in the said spheres on territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in a 44-day war in 2020.

Opening the meeting, the head of the Azerbaijani presidential administration, Samir Nuriyev, spoke about the president's relevant instructions and the work carried out in line with the outlined strategic aims.

He said that the dynamic and high-quality implementation of restoration operations, which are of nationwide importance, and the efficient use of the latest standards and technologies in these processes are current main tasks before the country.

Nuriyev stressed the importance of coordinated and consistent phased implementation of work by the relevant structures on the basis of the presidential instructions.

Participants in the meeting reviewed the work schedule of the ministries and government agencies based on the Strategic Activity Plan and the Action Plan drawn up by the Coordination Headquarters.

The centre that operates under the headquarters, which has working groups functioning in 17 areas, employs about 150 people and manages 55 structures. Experts in various fields are also involved in the work of the centre.

The issues raised at the meeting were comprehensively discussed and necessary instructions were given.

Speaking about the restoration of Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev recently said that all IDPs will be able to return to liberated lands after they are demined. Then damages will be assessed. Later, infrastructure projects will be implemented, houses and social facilities such as hospitals, schools, cultural centres, sports facilities will be built. He added that "everything should be done in a planned manner.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, hundreds of cultural institutions, including 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 808 palaces of culture, clubs and other cultural institutions, 85 music and art schools were destroyed on the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz