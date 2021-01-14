By Vafa Ismayilova

Armenia continues to incite ethnic discord through fabricated propaganda despite the peace deal signed with Azerbaijan on November 10, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on January 13.

In a statement posted on its website, the ministry said that the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s recent allegations on the alleged massacre of the Armenians in Baku in January 1990, shows that Armenia has not yet given up fabricated propaganda and intends to incite discord and hostility between the two nations.

"It is unfortunate that after the signing of the trilateral statement on the cessation of all hostilities in the region on November 10, 2020, instead of promoting the ideas of coexistence in peace, security and progress, official Yerevan continues propaganda of enmity on fabricated grounds and reveals the true intention of this country.

"The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejects the unfounded accusations of the Armenian Foreign Ministry and calls on this country to act in accordance with the obligations undertaken by the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021, and based on the principles of the rule of international law," the ministry stated.

The ministry stressed that through its fake propaganda, Yerevan aimed to cover up its policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis.

"By disseminating such fabricated propaganda, the Armenian Foreign Ministry intends to cover up the policy of genocide historically committed against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, the policy of ethnic cleansing, the brutal killing of 613 civilians overnight in Khojaly, and the gross violation of the fundamental rights of more than one million Azerbaijanis," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry recalled the Armenian Foreign Ministry about the massive deportations of Azerbaijanis from their ethnic lands.

"We remind the Armenian Foreign Ministry that in 1948-1953, about 150,000 Azerbaijanis were massively deported from their historical and ethnic lands on the territory of the Armenian SSR [Soviet Socialist Republic] and were forcibly relocated from 24 regions of the Armenian SSR and the city of Yerevan to Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

"Armenia's groundless territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the late 1980s, the aggressive separatist activities of chauvinist-minded Armenians in the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region of Azerbaijan, the USSR's support for these activities, and the subsequent forcible and brutal deportation of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from Armenia gave impetus to the expansion of the anti-Soviet movement in Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

"It was on the night of January 19-20, 1990, that the Soviet army entered the country in order to prevent a nationwide movement and break the will of the Azerbaijani people to commit an unprecedented massacre of civilians in gross violation of international law and the Constitutions of the former USSR and Azerbaijan SSR. However, the events of January 1990 did not break the determination of the Azerbaijani people to independence, and our country regained its independence. Today, the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan are unambiguously recognized and supported by the entire international community", the statement added.

--

