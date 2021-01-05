By Trend

The process of implementing an order of the Azerbaijani president dated November 6 and December 14, 2020 to eliminate the damage caused to civilians, state property, including infrastructural facilities, and business entities as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of Armenia against Azerbaijan entered a new stage, Trend reports on Jan.5 referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the information, the fulfilling of the Azerbaijani president’s order dated December 14, 2020 on providing initial financial aid to the citizens who suffered the damage has begun.

As earlier reported, on December 14, 2020 Azerbaijan’s president signed an order ‘On additional measures to compensate for damage caused to civilians as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of Armenia that began on September 27, 2020, against the territory of Azerbaijan’.

In accordance with the order, for the aim to ensure at the initial stage the necessary social needs of the affected civilian population and to eliminate damage caused to their household and personal items due to the damage caused to the property of the civilian population as a result of the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces against the territory of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020, the financial aid must be paid in the following amount:

- 6,000 manat ($3,530) to each family in connection with damage caused to household items for residential buildings destroyed or in emergency condition, 1,500 manat ($880) to each family member in connection with damage caused to personal items;

- 1,000 manat ($588.2) to each family for other affected residential buildings.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to organize funding in accordance with the order. The relevant local executive authorities were instructed to ensure the payment of the financial aid envisioned by the order to the owners of residential buildings or their legal representatives through the bank.

---

