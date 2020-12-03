The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has shared the video of Lachin city in Lachin district liberated from the Armenian occupation on December 1, after 28 years of Armenian occupation.

Lachin is the last of Azerbaijani regions liberated under the trilateral agreement signed between Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on November 10. Earlier, Azerbaijan regained control over Kalbajar and Aghdam districts in line with the peace deal. Azerbaijan also liberated Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Shusha before the signing of the peace deal duirng the military operations that started on September 27.

The trilateral peace agreement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 10 ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s. For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions and the resolutions of other international organizations demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.