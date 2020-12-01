By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has said that another batch of logistic support assets has arrived in Azerbaijan.

"The other logistic support assets for the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan were delivered to our country on November 30. The cargo brought by rail to our country was delivered to its destination point through a designated route," the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported.

Earlier, the ministry reported that under a protocol signed between Azerbaijan and Russia, "the military personnel, auto and special vehicles, as well as other logistic support assets, arrived in our country from Russia by rail on November 28 and passed border and customs control as required. The cargo intended for the peacekeepers was delivered to Barda through the Yalama-Baku-Yevlakh-Barda railway route on November 29".

The cargo unloaded from the rail wagons were delivered to their destination point by auto transport escorted by the military police of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry through the Barda-Agdam-Khankendi route as planned previously, the ministry reported.

It added that the personnel and cargo was part of the Russian peacekeeping contingent consisting of 1,960 servicemen, appropriate amount of military equipment, auto and special vehicles as mentioned in the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10 to end the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Under the third paragraph of the agreement Russia's peacekeeping contingent consisting of 1,960 military personnel armed with firearms, 90 armored vehicles, 380 vehicles and special equipment will be deployed on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor. The fourth paragraph states that the term of the statement is five years. If the parties do not raise any objection six months before the expiration of the term, the statement and this agreement will be extended. To increase the effectiveness of control over compliance with the agreements reached by the parties to the conflict, a peacekeeping center is being established to exercise control over the ceasefire. It was agreed that it would be a Turkish-Russian centre.

