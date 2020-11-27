By Trend

The Turkish Ombudsman Institution has prepared a special report on Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 27.

The document entitled "Report on the violation of human rights by the Armenian Armed Forces during the Armenia-Azerbaijan war" contains the facts of the military aggression carried out by Armenia from September 27 till November 10, 2020 against the Azerbaijani civilians, settlements and civilian infrastructure, as well as about the victims and destruction as a result of missile and artillery strikes inflicted by the Armenian Armed Forces.

In the presentation to the report, written by Turkish Ombudsman Seref Malkoc, Malkoc reminds about the mission of international organizations led by the UN, established to protect human rights and emphasizes that the whole world witnessed how aggressive Armenia carried out an occupation policy against Azerbaijan, moreover, continuously committed the provocations, putting forward claims to the new territories.

“Armenia is responsible for the war unleashed on September 27 and for the war crimes committed against the Azerbaijani civilians,” the report said. “As a result of targeted attacks by the Armenian Armed Forces against the Azerbaijani civilians, 94 civilians were killed and over 400 civilians were wounded. The international organizations protecting human rights must not remain silent on this issue.”

“The "Nagorno-Karabakh issue" chapter of the report contains historical facts and official documents,” the report said. “It contains the information on the resettlement of the Armenians to this region, the creation of the Armenian state on the Azerbaijani territories, ethnic cleansing carried out against the original inhabitants of these territories - the Azerbaijanis.”

In the document the ombudsman stressed Armenia's aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, Armenia's occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan, and that the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group on the settlement of the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] did not bring any results.

Another chapter of the report contains the photos of civilians targeted by the Armenian Armed Forces using ballistic missiles and heavy artillery.

In the report the ombudsman also reminds about the provisions of the Geneva Convention of 1949, protocols of similar content of 1977 and the principles of humanism.

Armenia, having violated the humanitarian ceasefire regime three times during the war, attacked the Azerbaijani civilians. These attacks led to casualties and destruction. The number of victims and the scale of the destruction, as well as the timing of the attacks, testify that these were deliberate and planned crimes.

The report contains the chronology of missile and artillery strikes inflicted by the Armenian Armed Forces from September 27 till November 10 on the Azerbaijani civilians, settlements and civilian infrastructure, as well as a list of civilians killed and wounded during this period.

The report will be sent to the human rights commissions of the EU countries, as well as structures in Turkey and other countries dealing with human rights.

The delegation headed by Malkoc visited Azerbaijan in October 2020. Having visited Ganja city, which was damaged as a result of missile attacks by the Armenian Armed Forces, Malkoc met with the wounded and saw the consequences of the mentioned war crimes.

