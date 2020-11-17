By Trend

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is a disaster sent down to the Armenian people, MP of Azerbaijan Elman Mammadov told Trend.

According to Mammadov, staying of Pashinyan in power will mean a complete collapse for Armenia.

“Pashinyan stated that he wouldn’t resign, and this is currently beneficial for Azerbaijan. As long as Nikol Pashinyan remains in power, Armenia continues to fall apart. We spoke ambiguously that this war casts doubt on the existence of Armenia as a state. The audio recording of the secret conversation between Arayik Harutyunyan and Samvel Babayan, circulated in social networks, once again sheds light on the situation in Armenia. In the sound recording, Harutyunyan says that they have only two Grad installations left, the rest of the equipment and ammunition have been destroyed, thus confirming the damage inflicted on Armenia by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. This is a vivid example of the courage, bravery of an Azerbaijani soldier, and the success of the Azerbaijani army,” Mammadov said.

The MP noted that chaos and crisis in Armenia were expected.

“We knew in advance that a political crisis would begin in Armenia. Now it is a reality that can turn into a civil war in Armenia. The losses suffered by Armenia from September 27 to November 10 are hidden from the people. As more accurate data are revealed about this, the situation in this country will take an even more deplorable turn. Already four members of Pashinyan's party have resigned. He is increasingly firing officials from his team. Armenia is in such a situation that even the Armenians themselves do not know what the consequences will be. I believe that the political confrontation in Armenia will grow. The crisis in this country will only intensify in the near future, the economic decline will manifest itself in a more pronounced form, inflation, and rise in consumer prices will begin,” Mammadov added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz