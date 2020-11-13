By Trend

In accordance with the trilateral declaration to end the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war by the president of Azerbaijan, President of Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia, the Armenians are leaving Kalbajar district, Trend reports on Nov. 13.

This can be confirmed by BBC News TV channel report from the scene.

In accordance with the report, the Armenians take everything that can be taken away, even window frames and toilet bowls, and destroy everything that is not transportable. In particular, the Armenians seek to do more damage by setting fire to the houses and forests.

All these facts prove once again that the Armenians continue to destroy and plunder the Azerbaijani territories.

This fact was stressed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during an interview given on October 28 to the Russian Interfax news agency.

“We could not find a single whole building in Fuzuli district when we liberated it from the occupation,” the president said. “Just imagine, there is not a single building in the whole city in which tens of thousands of people lived. I ordered to hoist the Azerbaijani flag on a flagpole. Look at the ruins of Aghdam, Jabrayil districts, everything has been destroyed. It's like the barbarians passed. They took off everything. Roofs, window frames, toilets, sinks, they are just thieves."

Trend shows the report prepared by BBC News TV channel in connection with the acts of ecological terror committed by the Armenians in Kalbajar district.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

---

