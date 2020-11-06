By Vafa İsmayilova

The Defence Ministry has refuted the Armenian reports on the alleged firing of Khankandi by the Azerbaijani troops.

“By circulating such reports, the Armenian Defence Ministry is trying to distract attention from the war crimes that it had committed,” the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on November 6.

In a separate report, the ministry said that Armenian troops fled their positions in Gubadli-Lachin direction of the front.

“It turned out that units of the 556th and 522nd mortar regiments, which were brought from Armenia and deployed in the defence line failed to cope with the set task. Along with being unprepared, inexperienced and undisciplined, the units’ personnel negligently carried out the set commands and tasks,” the ministry said.

Ninety-two Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's indiscriminate missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilian settlements and cities. International human rights watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have confirmed Armenia's use of forbidden munition in attacks on Azerbaijani civilians.

Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated on September 27 when Armenian armed forces deployed in the occupied Azerbaijani lands made military provocations against Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions. The ongoing clashes mark the most intense fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached. Armenia's offensive prompted immediate Azerbaijan’s counter-attack measures.

In retaliation, Azerbaijani troops have so far liberated the occupied cities of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan and Gubadli, as well as dozens of villages, settlements and strategic heights in the districts of Tartar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavend, Zangilan, Gubadli and Kalbajar.

