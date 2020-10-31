By Trend

The measure of restraint was changed in Armenia for more than a dozen convicts by sending them to the front, Trend reports with reference to the Armenian media.

"As of October 28, the preventive measure for 12 prisoners was changed, four more were released on parole," the message said. "All of them will go to the front as volunteers."

Several dozen prisoners wrote statements. These are mainly former law enforcement officers serving sentences for corruption and other crimes.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz