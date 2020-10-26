Guided by the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan is unilaterally ready to return bodies of Armenian soldiers via the International Committee of the Red Cross, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page today.

"Since October 18 our appeal remains unanswered by Armenia. By this ignorance Armenia tries to hide its real military losses by Armenian people. Thus, it becomes clear again that Armenia does not want to take the bodies, because the current military-political leadership is afraid of reaction, the anger of the people".