The Armenian media reported on the visit of a French parliamentary delegation to Armenia and the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

While the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan continues, and official Yerevan commits terror and massive war crimes against the civilian population of Azerbaijan using ballistic missiles, the visit of the delegation of the French parliament to Armenia is one-sided and biased, said Hajiyev.

It's not a secret for anyone that many of the members of the French parliament who participated in the visit have relations with the Armenian lobby and are financed by the Armenian lobby, he said.

"France is the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. The co-chair countries must ensure neutrality and impartiality in the mediation mission. This visit casts doubt on the neutrality of France as the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair,” Hajiyev noted.

Provocative steps of this kind in the present sensitive time rightfully cause serious indignation of the Azerbaijani public, added the president’s aide.

Hajiyev noted that this visit doesn’t help to reduce tension in the region, but, on the contrary, further encourages Armenia to commit new war crimes against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, especially against children, as well as to continue the occupation policy towards Azerbaijan.

“We recommend that the French parliamentary delegation, at a meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister, remind the responsibility he bears for the war crimes he has committed, especially for the deaths of civilians resulted by shelling of Ganja, Tartar, Mingachevir and other cities of Azerbaijan with ballistic and reactive missiles," Hajiyev added.

