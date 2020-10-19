By Trend

All Muslims must support the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh from occupation, Iranian cleric Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi said in a statement, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to Makarem Shirazi, the clergymen also insist on the support for the liberation of Karabakh.

The Ayatollah added that after of occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh for years, the war in the region has recently flared up again and the blood of Muslims is being shed.

“Occupier Armenia is responsible for all these issues. Any mediation, discussion, or decision must result in the liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan fully,” he noted.

Makarem Shirazi emphasized that according to the heavenly religions, all the prophets, especially Jesus, were distant from oppression. According to this, all Christians must recommend the Armenian government to fulfill its duty, end the occupation, and refrain from oppression.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz