By Trend

Despite the humanitarian ceasefire regime, the units of the armed forces of Armenia, after concentrating their forces, attempted to attack in different directions of the front, Trend reports on Oct.10 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In the daytime, the Armenian armed forces made an attempt to attack from the side of the Tugh village in the direction of Hadrut and from the side of the Aragul and Banazur villages in the direction of Jabrayil.

As a result of the preventive measures taken by Azerbaijani army units, Armenian troops suffering heavy losses in manpower and military equipment, were forced to retreat. Due to well organized defense Azerbaijani army units were able to stop the Armenia's advance and defeated the troops, luring into a trap. As a result of the military clash, 38 Armenian servicemen, 2 BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 7 pieces of artillery and 2 trucks with ammunition were destroyed.

Currently, Azerbaijani troops maintain an operational advantage along the entire length of the front.

---

