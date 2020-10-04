By Trend

The missile attack from Armenia in no way can intimidate the residents of the Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

“I talked to people in Ganja, residents of Ganja are more than strong,” assistant to the president said. "Such irresponsible missile attack with cluster munitions from Armenia in no way can intimidate them."

