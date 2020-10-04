By Trend

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the shelling of Azerbaijan's Ganja ciyu by heavy artillery from the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports.

“Starting from nearly 10:00 (GTM+4) October 4 the Armenian Armed Forces, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols, the decisions and resolutions of the UN Security Council, deliberately targeting the civilian population of Azerbaijan, are shelling the densely populated settlements of Ganja, the second largest city in the country, which is outside the area where the hostilities are underway from heavy artillery," the statement said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz