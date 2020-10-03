Azerbaijani armed forces inflicted crushing blows on the military equipment of Armenian armed forces during the morning battles on October 3, Azerbaijani defense Ministry reported today.

The minisry reported earlier that Armenia was shelling Azerbaijani villages in Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Goranboy regions and Tartar district on October 3.

On October 3, during the night, the Armenian armed forces inflicted artillery strikes on the Terter city, the Sahleabad, Gazian, Gapanli, Gaynag, Eskipara, Husanli villages of the district, the Ayag Gervend, Imankulubeyli, Garadaghli, Tezekend villages of the Aghdam region, the Muganli, Kiyameddinli, Renjberler villages of the Aghjabadi region and the Tapgaragoyunlu village of the Goranboy region, the ministry said.

Armenian forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.