By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani army countinues to make advances along the line of contact on the sixth day of clashes in response to Armenian attacks.

Azerbaijan made successful counter-attack operations on the night leading to October 2, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The Azerbaijani troops liberated the dominant high grounds around Madagiz and control this settlement in the Aghdara direction.

In the Jebrail-Fizuli direction, Azerbaijani troops managed to move forward and broke the resistance of the Armenian troops, forcing them to retreat.

The counter-attack in Jebrail-Fizuli direction started after the area came under rocket fire from the Gorus region of Armenia earlier on October 1 at 17:28.

Armenian army units had also shelled civilian facilities in Horadiz city of Fizuli region on October 1.

Azerbaijani troops also control the operational situation in the direction of Murovdag.

From 00:00 to 07:00 am, the national troops destroyed five armored vehicles and military vehicles, three military infrastructure facilities, and a large number of enemy military personnel were destroyed.

The ministry also reported that Armenian volunteers who arrived from Armenia to the occupied territories refuse to fight under various pretexts, fearing the intensity of hostilities and heavy losses.

“Our successes in battles and the liberation of dominant positions in various directions further increase the high fighting spirit and victorious attitude of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army,” the ministry said.

Additional information and videos will be made available to the public.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.