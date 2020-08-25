Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministers will discuss the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during a meeting to be held tomorrow in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on August 25.

The meeting will be held as part of Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov’s visit to Russia on August 26.

Apart from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the foreign ministries will also discuss the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, key aspects of the regional and international agenda.

Bayramov will also meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Ilyas Umakhanov.

Bayramov will visit Russia upon his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov’s invitation.

In the meantime, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the Russian delegation headed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Baku on August 25.

Bayramov and Lavrov had a phone conversation on July 17, in which they exchanged views on a wide range of relations between the two countries and emphasized that efforts to develop a strategic partnership will continue.

During thephone conversation, Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Russian counterpart about the recent military provocation committed by Armenia on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border as well as the tense situation in the region.

This is going to be Bayranov’s second foreign visit as Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister since its appointment on July 16. The minister made his first foreign visit to Turkey on August 11.

