The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported fierce fighting in the direction of Tovuz region of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on the night leading to July 14 and in the morning, the ministry reported in its official website today.

The ministry said that Armenia's military and combat equipment for various purposes, command post, reserves in the depths of defense, and its forces were destroyed as a result of punitive measures undertaken to suppress Armenia's activity.

