Head of Nagorno-Karabkah’s Azerbaijani community Tural Ganjaliyev has slammed the holding of illegal elections in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh amid COVID-19, saying that Armenia is using the region’s Armenian population as a political tool.

Ganjaliyev described as a “show” the elections held in Nagorno-Karabakh on March 31, adding that the Armenian authorities held it despite the warnings of the spread of coronavirus infection in the occupied territories. In addition, Armenian authorities threatened people's lives once again by holding the second round of the so-called "elections" on April 14, despite their previous acknowledgment of the existence of COVID-19 cases in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

“This shows that ordinary Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh are a tool for Armenia's dirty political games, and Armenia is not interested in the lives and health of the people there,” Ganjaliyev said.

Ganjaliyev also said that Armenia prevents Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenian community from benefiting social, economic, medical and other projects and programs implemented in Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, he spoke about measures taken in Azerbaijan to fight COVID-19.

“The Azerbaijani government is taking necessary and preventive steps to ensure the health and safety of citizens and protect them from the socio-economic consequences of the pandemic.

“Twenty-two clinics were allocated in Azerbaijan for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. In March, three new clinics were opened in the regions of Azerbaijan, namely in Goranboy, Gazakh and Shamkir districts. The new Yeni klinika medical institution with 575 beds commissioned in Baku also is intended for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. To diagnose and examine infected patients, over 70,000 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far”.

"The financial volume of the state support programs aimed at the solution of economic, macroeconomic and employment problems covering over 600,000 people is AZN 2.5 billion. The mentioned measures are just a part of the state support implemented in Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

Noting that the main line of the policy of Azerbaijan is the protection of Azerbaijani citizens and their interests, the head of the community said: “We reiterate that after the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories, Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh will live together peacefully, and will enjoy the privileges of being a citizen of our country on an equal footing".

