By Akbar Mammadov

The Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) has condemned illegal elections held in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories.

“Nagorno-Karabakh region is Azerbaijan. GUAM condemns the so-called “elections” held on 31 March 2020 in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” the GUAM Secretariat stated in the organization's Twitter page on 31 March.

In another tweet on the same day, GUAM commemorated the victims of March 31 Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

"The GUAM ODED Secretariat condemns any act of genocide and stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan on commemorating the victims of the bloody massacre perpetrated by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in March 1918," the tweet reads.

Organization for Democracy and Economic Development – GUAM is a regional organization established by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

--

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz