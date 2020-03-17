By Akbar Mammadov

French newspaper “La Baule Plus” has released a print issue on Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani Community in its March 2020 monthly.

The article is based on an interview with the Head of the Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh Community, Tural Ganjaliyev, who has also been elected an MP from Khankendi constituency.

The newspaper has highlighted Ganjaliyev’s statement that Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community wants peaceful co-existence with the Armenian community.

"We hope to restore peaceful coexistence with the Armenian community in the future, but first the Armenian forces must leave our territory," the paper quoted Ganjaliyev as saying.

"The Minsk group (United States, Russia and France) must redouble their efforts to achieve positive results [in the conflict resolution]. We want to return to our territories, rebuild our homes and live in peace with the Armenian community. However, Armenians refuse to negotiate with us. Armenia has been illegally occupying the territory and ignoring all the relevant decisions of the UN", the newspaper article reads.

Furthermore, the French paper quotes Ganjaliyev as saying; “We have an Armenian church in central Baku, while in Nagorno-Karabakh our mosques have been destroyed by Armenian forces. It is very unfortunate, but we intend to rebuild our mosques and temples as soon as we return. There are nearly 40,000 Armenians living in Baku, which means it is possible to peacefully co-exist in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.”

“We are ready to negotiate, we are ready to discuss, but they must not refuse our existence, because we accept their existence,” Ganjaliyev stressed.

The article also mentioned that Azerbaijan is a secular state, the religious question does not arise and the two communities, Muslim and Christian, have long lived in peace. I added that around one million Muslim Azerbaijanis were expelled from their homes after the Armenian occupation and the signing of the 1994 ceasefire.

“Azerbaijani refugees can no longer go to their homes, but legally there is still a deputy from that constituency, who lives in Baku since he can no longer return to his occupied territory. This deputy is elected by refugees who can no longer return to their homes. In terms of international law, UN resolutions call on the Armenian army to leave the country and this new self-proclaimed republic is not recognized by the international community,” the “La Baule Plus” emphasized in its monthly issue.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

