By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The official website of the EU’s research and innovation program, EU Horizon 2020, has removed the distorted map of Azerbaijan after Baku’s interference, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has told local media.

"The department has already removed the distorted map from the Horizon 2020 website. The EU representative said that this issue was investigated by the Directorate General and noted that this happened due to the inattentiveness of the technical staff involved in the development of this website. It was brought to the attention of the opposite side that it is important to issue a warning in the EU General Directorates to prevent such errors in the future," Abdullayev said.

Abdullayeva described as “rude and insidious provocative approach” the fact that Azerbaijan’s Armenian-occupied territories had been portrayed as Nagorno-Karabakh republic under the Country Profiles section on the official website of the EU Horizon 2020 Program.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s map was distorted on the website of the National Geographic Kids magazine by the world-famous scientific and educational organization National Geographic, as the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of the country was painted in a separate color.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan jointly with the U.S. Embassy took immediate measures as a result of which the mistake with regards to the Azerbaijani map was corrected on August 7, 2019.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which along with seven other regions were occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. Around one million Azerbaijanis were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities that were started by the Armenian forces due to territorial claims against Baku.

A temporary cease-fire agreement was signed between the countries in 1994, however a final peace deal has not been reached yet. Peace negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have yielded no results to this date.

Since 1992, negotiations have been underway for a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. In 1993, the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. However, due to the unconstructiveness of Armenia, they still remain on paper.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz