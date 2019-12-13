By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The word “population”, which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov used with reference to the people of the Nagorno-Karabkh, in his statement made in Baku on December 3, is in line with the spirit of statements by the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh made these remarks in their latest report with regards to Lavrov’s recent visit to Baku.

It was stressed that during the visit of Lavrov to Baku, the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was in the spotlight.

"The Russian FM emphasized the importance of resuming direct contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region. Lavrov also emphasized the importance of a joint choice of how the population of Nagorno-Karabakh will live in the future," the report reads.

As was underlined, the word “population” in the statement by Lavrov is consistent with the spirit of statements by the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“It has been repeatedly indicated in previous statements of the community that we support the restoration of joint peaceful coexistence with the Armenian community in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, after the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories, the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their lands and restoration of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders,” the community’s message reads.

“Our goal is to return to our homes, restore the destroyed historical, cultural, religious heritage and once again ensure peaceful, happy life of people in Nagorno-Karabakh. Only in this case can restoration of fair and sustainable peace be possible in the region,” the community said in their statement.

During the visit in Baku, Lavrov expressed support to resumption of contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh. “As a result, the whole Karabakh population will have to decide how they will live,” he had said.

Baku strengthens the role of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh in the negotiation process and wants to ensure equal access to negotiations of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the region.

Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community which was subjected to ethnic cleansing and expulsion from their lands has the legal right to participate in determining the future legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan’s breakaway region which along with seven surrounding regions came under occupation of Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions since the cease-fire agreement was signed in 1994.

