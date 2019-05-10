By Abdul Kerimkhanov

OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger confirmed OSCE intention to continue to support the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry said at a briefing on May 8.

The Minsk Group, the activities of which have become known as the Minsk Process, spearheads the OSCE's efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Zakharova noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger discussed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement at their meeting in Moscow.

She noted that during the talks, Lavrov informed Greminger about the meeting of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, which earlier took place in Moscow.

Zakharova added that at the meeting, the parties reached an agreement on taking measures in the humanitarian sphere.

She also noted that the parties discussed the possibility of practical steps to establish contacts between Armenian and Azerbaijani population, on the organization of mutual visits, in which press representatives can take part.

The spokesperson highlighted that the parties also expressed interest in further stabilizing the situation in the conflict zone, in particular during agricultural work.

In turn, Greminger noted that the OSCE will continue to provide assistance to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

While the OSCE Minsk Group acted as the only mediator in resolution of the conflict, the occupation of the territory of the sovereign state with its internationally recognized boundaries has been left out of due attention of the international community for years.

Negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are still underway within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. Until now, Armenia ignores four UN Security Council resolutions on immediate withdrawal from the occupied territory of Azerbaijan, thus keeping tension high in the region.

Despite Baku's best efforts, peace in the occupied lands remains a mirage in the distance as Armenia refuses to comply with international law.

