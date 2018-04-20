By Trend

The information spread by the Armenian media about Steven Seagal’s visit to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh is untrue, the actor posted on Instagram.

"The information that is being distributed by the media about my visit to Armenia is not true. I've been asked many times to visit Armenia, but I never agreed to! I also never agreed to visit Nagorno Karabakh region, since I fully support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” he said.

Armenian media earlier reported that on April 22, Seagal, allegedly at the personal invitation of the Hollywood producer of Armenian origin Stepan Martirosyan, will pay a visit to Armenia and on April 24 pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the so-called "Armenian genocide". It was reported that the actor will also visit Nagorno-Karabakh.

