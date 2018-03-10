By Trend

The facts of torture against Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, who were taken hostage while visiting their native lands in Azerbaijan’s occupied Kalbajar district, are posted on the website of the International Committee for the Protection of Human Rights, Dilgam Asgarov’s lawyer Anar Bagirov said in an interview with Trend March 10.

“They are constantly tortured, and this is not something new,” Bagirov said. “We have all the necessary information that we constantly send to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in order to speed up the process of considering the case.”

During an operation in July 2014 in Shaplar village of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district occupied by Armenia, the Armenian special forces killed an Azerbaijani, Hasan Hasanov, and took hostage two other Azerbaijanis, Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov. A "criminal case" was initiated against them. Afterwards, a "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years in prison.