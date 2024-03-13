First medical centre opened in liberated village of Zabukh

13 March 2024 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Zabukh village doctor's station in Lachin district was opened under the authority of the Medical Territorial Units Management Union (TABIB).

According to Azernews, the director of the Lachin District Central Hospital, Orkhan Jabrayil, noted that the Zabux village medical centre is the first medical facility built in the village of Zabux in addition to the modular Lachin Family Health Centre.

"From May 2023, based on the State Program on the Great Return, we are operating in Lachin as the Lachin District Central Hospital and the Lachin Family Health Centre. From today on, the third institution will begin to operate. The primary medical centre will be staffed by five residents of the village of Zabukh."

Furthermore, Huseyn Guliyev, the chief adviser of the President's special representation in the Lachin district, which is part of the Eastern Zangazur economic district, Nehmat Rahmanov, the head of the Department of Primary Health Care of TABIB, Vugar Imranov, the deputy director of the Social Development Fund of Forced IDPs, Officials of Restoration, Construction, and Management Service No. 2 in the Eastern Zangazur Economic District, Orkhan Jabrayil, director of Lachin District Central Hospital, Nasimi Agayev, director of "Lachin Improvement Service" LLC, village executive representative, residents, intellectuals, and medical workers participated at the opening ceremony.

