Azerbaijan's Health Ministry releases information on cases of hepatitis A infection

Since the last months of 2023, individual cases of hepatitis A virus infection have been recorded in different districts of Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Health Ministry.

The Ministry reported that in January 2024, the Republican Hygiene and Epidemiology Center of the Ministry of Health received information about several cases of infection with the diagnosis of Hepatitis A in Surakhani district of Baku city.

"It was determined that the recorded cases of the disease occurred in various high schools and preschool educational institutions in Amirjan and Bulbula settlements of Surakhani region. Considering that the hepatitis A virus has a fecal-oral transmission mechanism and is usually caused by dirty hands, and contaminated water, as well as general hygiene rules, the most effective way to protect against these and other infectious diseases in organized collectives is to follow hygienic rules and anti-epidemic regime. In addition, periodic inspection of water and sewage lines in educational institutions, registration of existing water reservoirs, reserve water tanks, and washing them annually are important measures".

The information also stated that due to the observed epidemiological situation, the number of monitoring conducted by the relevant specialists of the Health Ministry to check the microbiological indicators of drinking water in the areas has increased.

" As a result of the conducted monitoring, it was determined that the microbiological indicators of the drinking water provided to the population by Azersu OJSC meet the state standards and norms in force in the country. Currently, the epidemiological situation is under control, and a decrease in the number of infection cases is observed. At the same time, water lines and tanks are washed and cleaned. and work is being continued in the direction of neutralization".

