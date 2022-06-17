Azerbaijan confirms 34 more COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries

17 June 2022 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has detected 34 new COVID-19 cases, 15 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,959 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,145 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 99 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,899 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,934,154 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 2,117 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 17.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 327 citizens, the second dose to 307, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,338 citizens. Some 145 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,750,600 vaccine doses were administered, 5,351,876 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,851,827 people – the second dose, 3,299,020 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,877 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

