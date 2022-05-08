By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 12 new COVID-19 cases, 13 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,630 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,862 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 59 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,493 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,834,816 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 3,308 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 300 citizens, the second dose to 305, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,409 citizens. Some 394 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,669,883 vaccine doses were administered, 5,341,971 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,842,230 people - the second dose, 3,244,010 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 241,672 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

