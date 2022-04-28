By Trend

Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev commented on the spread of hepatitis of unknown origin among children in a number of countries, Trend reports.

According to him, there is no cause for concern at the moment.

"Cases of the virus have been identified in 12 countries. The number of virus infections is small. The etymology of hepatitis in children remains unknown. In addition, Azerbaijan has detected no cases of the disease among children, so far," Musayev said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz