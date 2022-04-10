By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 21 new COVID-19 cases, 39 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,237 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,332 of them have recovered, and 9,703 people have died. Currently, 202 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,453 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,743,461 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 8,312 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 566 citizens, the second dose to 664, while the third dose and the next doses to 6,559 citizens. Some 523 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,549,307995 vaccine doses were administered, 5,330,997 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,832,867 people - the second dose, 3,151,707 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 233,736 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

