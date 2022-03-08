By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 276 new COVID-19 cases, 808 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 789,757 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 776,514 of them have recovered, and 9,547 people have died. Currently, 3,696 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,142 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,607,460 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 16,815 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 931 citizens, the second one to 1,150 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 13,718 citizens. Some 1,016 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,176,571 vaccine doses were administered, 5,309,703 of citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,796,474 people - the second dose, 2,855,788 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 214,606 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

