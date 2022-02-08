By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 7,032 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 8.

Some 5,285 patients have recovered and 22 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 710,366 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 653,797 patients have recovered, 8,920 people have died. Currently, 47,649 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 17,889 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,296,788 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 12,261,740 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 43,126 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

