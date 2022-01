By Trend

Clinical trials for the Turkish vaccine against coronavirus - Turkovac are expected to be conducted in Azerbaijan in the near future, Health Minister Teymur Musayev told journalists on Jan. 20, Trend reports.

According to Musayev, the third phase of clinical trials for the vaccine is underway in Turkey.

Azerbaijan also signed an agreement [for conducting the trials], he added.

