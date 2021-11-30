By Ayya Lmahamad

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decree “on the regulation of some issues related to the recognition of certificates confirming vaccination against COVID-19, contraindications to vaccination, a negative result of a PCR rest and immunity from COVID-19".

Under the decree, the procedure for the recognition of the above-mentioned certificates was approved.

At the same time, the "certificate of vaccination", "contraindication certificate", "COVID-19-RT-PCR analysis result certificate" and "certificate on immunity" have also been approved.

A COVID-19 certificate is issued by the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance on the basis of a person’s application through the e-TABIB or MyGov platforms.

The issuance of the certificates is carried out through the portal and is developed on the basis of a number of data included in the portal or automatically processed in relation to the applicant.

The validity period for certificates is indefinite for vaccination and immunity certificates, while for a certificate confirming contraindications to vaccination - for a period established on the basis of the conclusion of the Health Ministry. It should be noted that the certificate of negative PCT test results is valid for 72 hours, from the hour of the announcement of the result.

At the same time, the validity period of foreign COVID certificates is determined by agreements stipulated in international practice.

Meanwhile, the Operational Headquarters meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov on November 29 focused on measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting discussed the current pandemic situation - the scale of infection, treatment of patients, the rate of vaccination, issues related to the results of monitoring of compliance with the requirements of a special quarantine regime.

The expediency of strengthening control over the implementation of the requirements of a special quarantine regime before the coming New Year was emphasized.

The meeting also discussed the Omicron strain and preventive measures to combat it.

The country confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18, and U.S-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

