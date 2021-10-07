By Trend

Azerbaijan has expanded the list of medical institutions where, on the basis of a contract with the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance (services that are not provided in state medical institutions) will be provided, the agency told Trend.

According to the agency, if earlier services within the framework of compulsory medical insurance were provided in 13 medical institutions, now their number has increased to 19.

The list of medical institutions providing medical services under the CHI:

1. Baku Health Center legal entity of public law

2. Central Clinical Hospital

3. Caspian International Hospital

4. Republican diagnostic center

5. Ganja Medical and Diagnostic Center

6. Ganja International Hospital

7. Educational-surgical clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University

8. Central Hospital of Oil Workers

9. Main Military Medical Directorate of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan

10. EGE Hospital

11. Sumqayıt Hospital

12. Avrasiya Hospital

13. Special health-improving complex

14. Leyla Medical Center

15. Badam Medical Center

16. Lor Hospital

17. Malham International Hospital

18. OKI Private medical institution

19. Azeri Med CJSC (Zafaran Hospital)

The state agency stressed that the list of such medical institutions will be regularly updated.

Within the framework of the insurance package, medical services are provided to citizens in state medical institutions subordinate to the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Subdivisions (TABIB).

If it is not possible to provide the relevant service in state medical institutions, then the citizen is issued a referral for free treatment in medical institutions with which an appropriate contract has been concluded. In this case, the payment for the provision of the corresponding service is paid by the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance.

