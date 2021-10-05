By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 826 new COVID-19 cases, 1,597 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 487,204 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 467,043 of them have recovered, and 6,599 people have died. Currently, 13,562 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,201 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,902,328 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 57,572 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 5.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 15,949 citizens, and the second one to 41,623 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,795,572 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,824,323 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,971,249 people - the second dose.

---

