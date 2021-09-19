By Trend

Some 51,300 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 13,474 citizens, and the second one to 37,826 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,976,549 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,619,432 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,357,117 people - the second dose.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz