A COVID-19 passport issued abroad is considered valid on the Azerbaijani territory, Day.az has reported, quoting the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Under Cabinet of Ministers decree No15 dated May 26, 2021, the citizens of several countries and citizens of other countries permanently residing in these countries, as well as stateless persons who have COVID-19 passports, can enter and leave Azerbaijan by air.

It was noted that these people can use the services provided in the closed catering facilities, hotels, big shopping centers, and other facilities in which COVID-19 passports are required.

It should be noted that under the amendments made to the decision “On measures to extend the special regime and remove some restrictions” in the Cabinet of Minister briefing on September 1, residents over 18 are required to have COVID-19 vaccines for use services of public catering establishments, hotels and large trade centers.

COVID-19 passports were first applied as of May 31 for entry to sports and recreational centers and later for entry to concerts and weddings. In addition, a COVID-19 passport is required for attending the wedding ceremonies.

For this purpose, Azerbaijan's ASAN Service (State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations) has launched a new mobile application to check citizens' COVID passports.

The country started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and US-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10. The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

At the same time, as of August 9, Azerbaijan started issuing vaccination exemption certificates for citizens with contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The quarantine regime in Azerbaijan is extended until 0600 (GMT +4) November 1.

