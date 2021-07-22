By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 212 new COVID-19 cases, 92 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died, Trend reports on July 22 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 339,274 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 331,629 of them have recovered, and 4,999 people have died. Currently, 2,646 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,655 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,943,568 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, some 17,067 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 22.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 5,392 citizens, and the second dose to 11,675 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,415,967 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,602,510 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,813,457 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.



