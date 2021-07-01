By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 75 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 1.

Some 56 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 336,122 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 330,275 patients have recovered, 4,975 people have died. Currently, 872 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,828 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,758,131 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 3,597,108 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,256,816 citizens, and the second one to 1,340,292 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 85,889 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

